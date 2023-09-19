DEP To Jenkinson's: Open Your Beaches

The DEP on Tuesday, Sept. 19 sent a letter to the Ocean Avenue company saying it's not allowed to block the public from entering dry sand areas or keep them from using the areas "for intermittent recreational purposes connected with the ocean and wet sand."

Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra announced the closings in a Tuesday, Sept. 12, post on Facebook, in which he said it was “very unfortunate.”

Tuesday's warning followed a Thursday, Sept. 14 "compliance evaluation" by the DEP, the state agency said: "A site inspection conducted on 9/14/2023 determined that all the beach access points on the site have been blocked, gated, and/or chained, preventing public access to the beach area."

In addition, signage has been posted stating "beaches closed", "beach entrance closed", and "beaches closed, no swimming or wading," the DEP said.

"The purpose of this Warning is to advise you of the above violation and provide you with an opportunity to voluntarily take corrective actions and to engage in discussions with the DEP," the letter reads.

"Please be advised that the DEP may continue to monitor the site for compliance, and we are available to provide guidance as needed," the agency said, in the letter signed by Robert H. Clark, Region Supervisor of the Bureau of Coastal and Land Use Compliance and Enforcement.

Jenkinson's did not return a call and email for comment.

A link on the company's web site continued to say that "The Jenkinson's Beach Is Closed For The Season. No Swimming Allowed. Thank You !"

The one beach controlled by the Point Pleasant Beach Borough — Maryland Avenue — remains open.

The DEP did not say how long Jenkinson’s had to comply with the rules or what action would be taken if the company continues to block access to its beaches.

