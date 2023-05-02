Delaware Man Admits Peddling Heroin In NJ: Feds

Carl L. Jones, 49, of Newport, did business with "a confidential source who was working with law enforcement" in a commercial parking lot in Mount Laurel on March 29, 2019, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said.

According to Sellinger, Jones sold the informant a pound and a half of a a "mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin."

Jones took a deal from the government rather than risk the potential consequences of a guilty verdict at a trial, pleading to drug possession and distribution on Tuesday, May 2, in U.S. District Court in Camden.

District Court Judge Christine P. O’Hearn scheduled sentencing for Sept. 6.

Under federal guidelines, Jones is likely looking at 78 to 97 months -- just about all of which must be served because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

Ricky J. Patel, the Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Newark, thanked Mount Laurel police for their support in the investigation leading to the plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen M. Harberg.

“One of our top priorities is to investigate individuals who illicitly bring dangerous drugs into our communities,” Patel said. “Their criminal activities cause grave harm to the health of our citizens and the safety of our neighborhoods.”

