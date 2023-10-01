Death-Themed NJ Bar Hits Market For $2.195M, Liquor License Included

The Old Canal Inn in Nutley on E. Passaic Avenue is listed at $2.195 million by Frank Conturso of Keller William Commercial.

The bar is Nutley's oldest, and might be known for its infamous death seat: Legend has it that one patron died of a hearth attack while fighting over a seat inside in the 1960s. His rival died less than 10 days later, also of a heart attack, according to Only In Your State.

The website says that the bar is bustling regularly, and specializes in classic brews and even boasts an old-fashioned tap on the wall. It even had the "Death Seat Burger," battered, deep-fried and served with French fries.

According to the listing, the thriving Old Canal Inn comes with four residential apartments and the total patron capacity is 187, including the 75-seat dining room.

"An extensive craft beer list flows through the 30 taps, with a strong customer base which enjoys the outdoor patio, live entertainment, catering, private parties and the in-house regulation shuffleboard table as well as the 22 large screen TVs," it says.

A total renovation to the kitchen and restaurant was completed in 2015.

Oh yes, it comes with a liquor license.

