Death Of Weehawken Man Killed In Newark Crash Leaves Void In Hearts Of Many

Chiekh Faye was a man who always greeted people "with a big beautiful and arms wide open."

Cheikh Faye
Cheikh Faye Photo Credit: Cheikh Faye Facebook
Sam Barron

Faye, a 35-year-old Weehawken resident and a native of Senegal, was killed in a car crash on Sunday, July 9 in Newark at U.S. Route 1 and 9 North and McClellan Street

Two other people were injured, one critically, authorities said.

Since Faye's death, tributes have poured in on social media.

"The world really lost a bright one," one person write. "A man who was always so authentic and greeted you with a big beautiful smile and arms wide open. Funny. Always looked FRESH! 

"Always the life of the party. Always made you feel welcome. Always pushing positive, uplifting energy to those he cared about. Knew how to take care of business but also let loose after business was taken care of. A man to look up to but he would never look down on you. He'll be missed by so many. He is loved by so many. He'll be remembered fondly by all of us."

According to his LinkedIn, Faye worked as a banquet manager at the Ziegfield Ballroom and previously worked as a banquet manager at the Mandarin Hotel.

Funeral arrangements have not been publicly announced. 

