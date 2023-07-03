Death Of SUV Driver Struck By Overnight Freight Train Was Suicide, Bergenfield Police Say

The lifeless victim 42, from Jefferson, NJ, was alone in the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe when it was struck by a CSX train at the West Central crossing and knocked onto its roof around 1 a.m. Sunday, July 2, Police Capt. William Duran said.

Responding police officers found various vehicle parts strewn around, the captain said on Monday.

An ALS unit pronounced the woman dead at the scene after police removed her from the SUV, he said.

"The vehicle intentionally stopped on the tracks as the train approached, causing the collision," Duran said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence, the captain said.

Also responding, he said, were CSX police and officers from Cresskill and Dumont.

The victim's family was notified. Daily Voice is withholding identities.

"My beautiful daughter sleeps with the angels," her mother posted on Facebook.

******

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at: 988lifeline.org.

******

