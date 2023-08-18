Death Of Passionate North Jersey Music Teacher At 38 Prompts Outpour Of Scholarship Donations

Meredith Sullivan Boyan, of New Vernon, died Thursday, August 10, leaving a legacy of “strength and courage,” her obituary says.

Born in New Brunswick, Meredith was raised in Somerville and attended Somerville High School, where she participated in jazz, concert, and marching bands, as well as theater, and chorus before graduating in 2003.

She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in music education from the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University in 2007 and a masters in Wind Conducting at Mason Gross in 2013.

Meredith began working as the Director of Bands at Mountain Lakes High School in 2007, described as her “dream job,” her memorial says. In the Fall, she conducted the Herd Football Pep Band, and she served as the President of the North Jersey Area Band.

“She gave all of her passion and energy to her students, colleagues and members of the Mountain Lakes community,” reads her obituary.

“She was often the first to arrive in the morning for ‘zero period’ (aka before school) concert band rehearsal, and the last to leave after play or musical practice late in the evening.”

Meredith also embraced her role as an incredibly devoted mother to her cherished daughter, Julia, and son, George IV.

In addition to her children, Meredith leaves behind her adoring husband, George; her parents, Dennis and Margaret Wolan Sullivan; sister, Heather; parents-in-law, George Jr. and Frances; sister-in-law, Kelley; nieces and nephews, Adam, Emily, Selviona, and Hugo, and many more.

Meredith’s legacy has inspired the community to launch a memorial scholarship fund via GoFundMe that will be awarded annually to a Mountain Lakes High School senior who has shown a similar passion for the arts.

The campaign had raised an astonishing $51,500 as of Friday, August 18, surpassing its $50,000 goal in less than a week.

Countless contributors took to the fundraiser to share the incredible impact Meredith — aka “Mrs. B.” — made on their lives.

“Mrs. B. was an inspiration,” one donor wrote.

“I worked with Meredith this past spring on Guys and Dolls,” penned another contributor.

“She was such a kind leader and great musician, and I could see how much she cared about her students and their education, even in such a brief time working with her. I’ve never heard a high school pit sound so good, especially on such hard music. I’m so sad to hear about her passing, but grateful that I had an opportunity to work with her. I wish it could have been more.”

Meredith’s memorial was held Thursday, August 17 at Church of Christ the King in New Vernon.

“I had the pleasure of working with Meredith for many years at Mountain Lakes,” reads a comment on her obituary.

“She was a fabulous musician who made a lasting impact on so many students’ lives.”

Click here to donate to the Meredith Sullivan Boyan Memorial Scholarship Fund on GoFundMe.

“I thought of her as a sister...I will miss her beautiful smile and her amazing sax and flute music drifting out of the band room. She will live on through her family, friends and students as she has left us all better people through her memory.”

