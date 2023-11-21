Death At Route 17 Holiday Inn: Cause Not Official Yet

Hasbrouck Heights police were still awaiting the results of an autopsy by the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office.

It began with a 911 call from the hotel for an ambulance at the Holiday Inn Hasbrouck Heights-Meadowlands shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20.

CPR reportedly was in progress before the man in Room 203 was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence just in case. The man’s BMW X5 was also impounded as potential evidence. The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office was notified.

All indicators point to the average unattended death, multiple involved sources said.

“Looks like a medical,” a county-based responder told Daily Voice.

Borough police aren’t commenting, however, at least until the final autopsy results are in – so, technically, it’s still under investigation.

