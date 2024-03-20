DUI Driver Indicted In Crash That Killed Double Organ Transplant Survivor In NJ

Kevin Wilson, 63, of New Castle, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, Mar. 19 for first-degree aggravated manslaughter, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. The indictment came after a deadly crash in Buena Vista Township on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Ada Roman, 36, of Vineland, died after she was a passenger in a Honda Civic that was struck by a Lexus L46. The crash happened at the intersection of routes 54 and 40 at around 12:54 a.m.

Investigators said Wilson was driving drunk when the crash happened. He was also accused of recklessly speeding and running a red light when his Lexus hit the Honda.

A 41-year-old Vineland man driving the Honda suffered serious injuries and Wilson had moderate injuries in the wreck.

Ada's obituary said she had recently survived a double organ transplant that cured her diabetes, and remembered her as a "compassionate, wholesome, selfless soul," who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews.

"She thrived on bringing laughter to everyone with her affable yet feisty character. Loving, because she never hesitated to lend a hand in need," it reads. "Ada loved to cook and dance, sometimes at the same time. She boasted on the little things in life which showcased her humbled spirit.

"Ada was enthusiastic to begin her professional career as a certified nurse assistant. She was determined to achieve her life’s goal of becoming a registered nurse in the foreseeable future as she felt it was her way of giving back to her community."

