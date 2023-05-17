Security Guard Involved In Daylight Gunfight Outside Paterson School, Opponent Seized

Robert Carroll, 59, was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses in connection with what was described as an exchange of gunfire near the corner of 10th and Madison avenues -- outside Paterson Public School No. 21 -- around 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 16.

“There was a verbal altercation between an individual later identified as Robert Carroll and a school security guard where gunfire was exchanged,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said in a joint statement. “No individuals were hit by the gunfire.”

Police captured Carroll at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Rosa Park Boulevard shortly after 12:30 p.m., they said.

Responders privately said that a bullet hole was found in his car.

There no mention of whether there was a lockdown or shelter in place at the school during or after the incident.

Valdes and Abbassi also didn’t identify the school security guard, nor did they say why only Carroll was charged.

“The circumstances surrounding the altercation are still open and remain under investigation,” they said.

Carroll is scheduled for a first appearance Thursday, May 17, in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

