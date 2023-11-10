Dave & Buster's Replacing Jay-Z's Shuttered Atlantic City Nightclub Is Hiring

Dishwashers, support techs, and servers are just some of the positions that the sports bar and arcade franchise is looking to fill at the new digs at at 2120 Atlantic Ave., at the Tanger Outlets.

The new location is being built at the former site of Jay-Z's nightclub, which closed following Hurricane Sandy.

According to multiple news reports including the Courier Post and NJ Advance Media, Dave & Buster's is set to open in Atlantic City on Monday, Dec. 11, and will span 21,900 square feet.

Click here to apply.

