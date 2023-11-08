Dad Killed Biking To 2nd Job In Jersey City: Family

At 4 p.m., Jersey City police responded to Marin Boulevard and 16th Street where a 2018 Hyundai Elantra collided with Acevedo, Kimberly Wallace-Scalfione, a spokeswoman for the mayor's office said.

The driver attempted to turn left at the intersection when the crash occurred, Wallace-Scalfione said. The driver remained on the scene and called 911, she said.

Acevedo, a father of three boys, 16, 14 and 8, was a cook in downtown Jersey City, his wife, Teresa said.

"He worked tirelessly to provide for our family," Teresa said. "His loss leaves a gaping hole in our lives. Anyone who knew Guillermo knows that he was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need."

A fundraiser has been created to assist the Acevedos through this time. As of Wednesday, Nov. 8, almost $18,000 has been raised.

"Your generosity will make a profound difference in our lives, helping us cope with the loss of Guillermo and ensuring that our children have the support they need to move forward," Teresa said.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.