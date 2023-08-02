Dad Drowns After Saving Three Kids In Somerset County River

The South River dad went into the Millstone River and brought his children, ages 8, 11, and 13 to shore, around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, Franklin Township police said.

He, however, struggled to maintain his balance.

Thus began a search for the victim, as his children were treated at the scene and released without further medical attention.

Members of the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office dive team found the man's body just before 5:30 p.m. His name was being withheld pending notification.

The Franklin Township Police Department was assisted by Millstone Valley Fire (Station 28), Griggstown Fire (Station 35), Franklin Park Fire (Station 31), Somerset Fire and Rescue (Station 56), Franklin Fire Marshals, Montgomery PD, South Brunswick PD, NJ State Police, NJ State Park Police, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Dive Team, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital EMS, and Rocky Hill EMS.

The Franklin Township Police Department was investigating.

