'D Brooks Special' Newark Airport Restaurant Drops Price Of $78 Meal To $18 After Viral Tweet

Smokehouse, located in Terminal A at the airport, announced on social media it is offering a hamburger, fries and a double shot of whiskey for $17.78.

The move comes in response to a tweet from Brooks, a conservative columnist for the New York Times, who bemoaned that his meal cost $78.

"This is why Americans think the economy is terrible," Brooks lamented in a tweet that has been viewed almost 34 million times.

Brooks was roasted for his tweet, with internet sleuths discovering the food cost only $18, meaning Brooks was loading up on booze to get the bill so high. Smokehouse even got in on the fun.

Brooks has yet to respond to the brouhaha he created on Twitter.

