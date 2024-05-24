Custom Built French Manor Listed At $1.895M In Bergen County

A 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom home in Wyckoff has hit the market at $1.895 million.

Located at 443 Hartung Drive, the 5,900-square-foot home is situated on an acre of land and features an outdoor pool with a cabana, and a basketball court, according to the listing. The agent is Mindy Felixbrod, of Keller Williams Village Square.

The home also offers blooming perennials, according to the listing. Inside the home includes a chandelier, five fireplaces, a bar area with its own dishwasher and a game table.

“The space is incredible,” the listing said. “The architecture is incredible, and the location is incredible.”

The home was built in 1956 and was remodeled in 2006, according to the listing. It was last sold in 2019 for $1.35 million. The property taxes will cost approximately $28,376.

To view the listing, click here and click here to take a virtual tour of the home.

