Custodian Finds Spent Ammo In Morris County Middle School Hallway

The discovery was made at Chatham Middle School on Monday, May 1, according to local police.

The shell casing was turned over to the principal and School Resource Officer Brian Stanton who immediately notified the police department.

There was no imminent threat reported; however, out of an abundance of caution, a shelter in place was implemented while the Chatham Borough Police and Morris County Sheriff’s Department (Emergency Services Unit and K9) conducted a search of the school.

Within minutes, parents and staff were notified of the incident by Dr. LaSusa. The search did not reveal any additional risks and the shelter-in-place was lifted shortly after it was implemented. The exact cause for the shell casing in the hallway is still unknown.

The investigation is ongoing and the school returned to normal operations. Anyone with information that would assist us in the investigation is encouraged to call us at (973) 635-8000 or submit information through the RSVP-3 app.

