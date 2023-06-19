Creep Hoping For More Sex With Teen Captured After Flight Lands At Newark Airport: PD

The 34-year-old Louisiana man was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport when his flight landed on Friday, June 16, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

His reason for visiting? To sexually assault a 14-year-old Toms River teen — again, the prosecutor said.

Caudle first flew to the Garden State on May 26, Billhimer said. He sexually assaulted the teen then went back to Louisiana, where he continued speaking with the victim through the Whisper messenger app, Billhimer said.

Caudle flew out to the area hoping for more sexual contact on Friday, June 16, but was instead arrested by Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, Toms River Township Police Department, United States Department of Homeland Security, and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department.

He was lodged in the Ocean County Jail on charges of sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, luring and enticing of a child, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

