Credit Card From Wallet Lost By Englewood Police Officer Ends Up Used At Local Liquor Store

Jaime Medina Vargas, 36, who has a local criminal history involving drugs and assault, was charged with receiving stolen property, credit card theft, and minor drug and paraphernalia possession following his arrest on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The officer lost the wallet in a local restaurant on Wednesday, Detective Lt. Fred Pulice said.

It wasn’t long before a charge popped up on one of his credit cards, the lieutenant said.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video from the liquor store. Sure enough, they recognized the customer.

They arrested Vargas, charged him with receiving stolen property, credit card theft, and minor drug and paraphernalia possession and sent him to the Bergen County Jail. A judge then released him under New Jersey’s bail reform law on Friday, records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.