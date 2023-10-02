Crash With NJ Transit Coast Line Train Suspends Service, No One Hurt

At approximately 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, North Jersey Coast Line train 3312 struck the unoccupied vehicle at Cedar Avenue crossing in Long Branch, according to a NJ Transit spokesman.

The train had departed Bay Head at 5:17 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Penn Station New York at 7:24 a.m.

Service had resumed by about 9 a.m., the spokesman said.

No injuries were reported to the 50 customers or the crew on board at the time, he said.

New Jersey Transit Police were at the scene leading an investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.