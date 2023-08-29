Mostly Cloudy 77°

SHARE

Crash Sends Hackensack Officer To Hospital

A Hackensack police officer was hospitalized following a Tuesday morning crash.

The Hackensack police officer was hospitalized with "a minor complaint of pain," a responder told Daily Voice following the rear-end collision on River Street near Bridge Street.
The Hackensack police officer was hospitalized with "a minor complaint of pain," a responder told Daily Voice following the rear-end collision on River Street near Bridge Street. Photo Credit: Paul D. Nickels for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

The officer was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with "a minor complaint of pain," a responder told Daily Voice following the Aug. 29 rear-end collision on River Street near Bridge Street.

No one appeared seriously injured in the vehicle that was rear-ended by the patrol unit, witnesses said.

River Street was temporarily closed at the intersection so the wreckage could be removed and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office could begin its investigation.

The sheriff's office handles reviews of accidents involving local police vehicles.

Another Hackensack police officer was involved in a crash earlier this month.

SEE: Hackensack Police Officer Hospitalized After Crash

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE