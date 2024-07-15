Njdot Drivers Hospitalized In Crash With Dump Truck On Route 208 (Update)

The NJDOT vehicles were conducting street sweeping operations in a work zone on the left shoulder of the roadway in the left shoulder near Summit Avenue when the crash with a privately-owned dump truck occurred just after 10:15 a.m. in Franklin Lakes, Police Capt. Robert Grassi said.

The NJDOT drivers were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, while the operator of the privately owned dump truck received medical attention at the scene and declined further help, Grassi said.

The crash remains under investigation, resulting in the closure of Route 208 North at Ewing Avenue for an unknown length of time.

Responding agencies included the Franklin Lakes Police Department, Franklin Lakes Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Wyckoff Ambulance Corps, The Valley Hospital Paramedics, Wyckoff Police Department, NJ Department of Transportation and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department.

