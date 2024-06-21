Fair 90°

Victim Extricated, Seriously Injured In Route 80 Tractor Trailer Crash (Update)

An early-morning crash involving a tractor trailer brought a large emergency response to Route 80 in Bergen County Friday, June 21.

 Photo Credit: City of Hackensack Fire Department
 Photo Credit: City of Hackensack Firefighters
 Photo Credit: City of Hackensack Firefighters
 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Firefighters were called to the westbound lanes east of Exit 64 around 3:30 a.m. where a passenger vehicle had rear-ended a tractor trailer, and the victim was pinned inside Hackensack firefighters said.

The firefighters removed the roof and door of the vehicle then stabilized and removed the victim, they said. EMS was on scene to help treat the patient, before taking them to HMH Hackensack University Medical Center.

No other injuries were reported and New Jersey State Police was investigating.

