CPR, Defib, Gator Used For Victim Of Medical Episode In Saddle River County Park

Emergency responders administered CPR and used a defibrillator on a man who suffered an apparent medical episode in a Bergen County park on Wednesday, responders said.

Several responders converged on Saddle River County Park.
Several responders converged on Saddle River County Park. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)
Jerry DeMarco
Glen Rock police who were first at the scene in their town's section of Saddle River County Park conducted CPR with the assistance of a citizen, then administered shocks from a defibrillator after 911 callers directed them to the bike path shortly before noon Aug. 2.

Paramus police and Bergen County sheriff's officers were among the other responders.

Members of the Paramus Rescue Squad drove the unconscious victim from the bicycle path to a waiting ambulance on a gator.

