Coyote Attack, Sightings Close Two North Jersey Parks

On Saturday, July 1, the Town of Westfield announced it is closing Brightwood Park after an aggressive coyote was spotted. The Westfield Police Department and Westfield Regional Health Department are investigating and no injuries have occurred, the town said.

Residents are advised to report any coyote sightings to the Westfield Police Department.

On Friday, June 30, a 13-year-old girl was hospitalized after being attacked by a coyote at South Mountain Reservation in West Orange. She suffered a puncture wounds to her leg, the Essex County Sheriff's Office said.

The coyote attack prompted the closure of Crest Drive and the dog park at the reservation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.