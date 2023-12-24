New Covid-19 Variant Comprises 56% Of Thousands Of New Cases In New Jersey: CDC

New Jersey's COVID-19 information hub shows a steady increase in cases since early November, when there were nearly 1,100 cases reported across the state.

For the week ending in Dec. 23, there were 4,100 cases reported — a slight drop from the week before where more than 5,000 cases were reported.

According to the CDC, new variant JN.1 (Omicron), which has been tracked since October, comprises 56.9% of cases in New Jersey. HV.1 comprises just over 17% of cases, the CDC's Nowcast shows.

JN.1 comprises between 38% and 49% of COVID-19 cases across the U.S., the CDC says.

Lab data shows COVID-19 vaccines protect against JN.1, the CDC said.

The CDC does not know whether or not JN.1 infection produces different symptoms from other variants.

Click here for more on JN.1 from the CDC.

