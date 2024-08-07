County Paved Over Hoboken Storm Drains Right Before Storm Drenched Region: 'Unacceptable'

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla said Hudson County paved over storm drains as part of a repaving project on Park Avenue in the city.

"This is completely unacceptable on the part of Hudson County," Bhalla said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"To be clear - my office, along with multiple councilmembers have raised the major drainage issues left behind by the County’s contractor on Park Ave for days and have been ignored.

"Hoboken deserves better and I ask County Executive Craig Guy and his staff to act on this immediately without further delay, especially given the severe weather."

According to the National Weather Service, three inches of rain fell on Hoboken Tuesday, Aug. 6 to Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Guy hit back, accusing Bhalla of being dishonest. Guy said as part of his goal of making infrastructure improvements in Hudson County, the repaving had to be done.

"This project was much needed," Guy said. "Let me be clear: any mistakes made by the county contractor have been - and are being – remedied. County staff has been available to address all community concerns and will continue to work with local officials to resolve any issues.

Guy said his office has provided timely updates to local officials since the project began.

"These local officials were made fully aware of the scope of the project," Guy said.

Hoboken Councilman Paul Presinzano, who presents Ward 1, said while there have been challenges with the project, he appreciated the county addressing his ward's concerns.

"As with any project, issues happen," Presinzano said on X. "County assured me they’ll be resolved. Thank you to the city, county...for their proactive communication and responses."

