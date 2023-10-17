Overcast 50°

SHARE

County Human Services Aide Swiped, Used Victim's Benefits Card: Bergen Prosecutor

A Bergen County human services aide stole an electronic benefit transfer card, then spent $2,700 from the victim’s account in cash, authorities charged.

Detectives began investigating last month after learning that Seqiera Washington “obtained an electronic benefit transfer card belonging to another individual without authorization,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
Detectives began investigating last month after learning that Seqiera Washington “obtained an electronic benefit transfer card belonging to another individual without authorization,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Photo Credit: BCPO / NJ.GOV
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Seqiera M. Washington, 44, of Elmwood Park was hired as a full-time human services aid by the Bergen County Board of Social Services in August 2022, records show.

Detectives began investigating last month after learning that Washington “obtained an electronic benefit transfer card belonging to another individual without authorization,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

State-issued EBT cards replace checks and food coupons for needy low-income individuals and families to access cash and food benefits.

Washington “spent approximately $2,700 in benefits by making cash withdrawals and several retail purchases,” the prosecutor said.

She was charged with theft, receiving stolen property and impersonation before being released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE