Corvette Ragtop Toasted In Ridgewood Garage Fire

The owner apparently was charging the battery of the white 2017 Stingray when the blaze ignited in the detached home garage on Ackerman Avenue, down the block from Van Dyk's Homemade Ice Cream, around 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

A BMW SUV was safely removed and village firefighters had the flames doused in minutes.

But the $55,000 ragtop was consumed.

Ridgewood police also responded along with EMS. No injuries were reported.

An investigator from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Squad responded as part of the official investigation into the fire's cause.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

