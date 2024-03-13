Convicted Child Porn Collector From Teaneck Imprisoned After Doing It Again: Prosecutor

Leonard Liebman initially avoided state prison and got off with time served – a little over 10 months in the Bergen County Jail – following a 2018 conviction for possession of child pornography, records show.

State parole officers took Liebman into custody again in Teaneck this past Nov. 28 after finding proof that he was at it again, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

After a week in the county lockup, he was sent to Southwoods State Prison in South Jersey for what was supposed to be a year at most. His max date: Nov. 27.

Members of Musella’s Cyber Crimes Unit continued an investigation, however.

They found that Liebmann had “viewed, downloaded, and/or possessed items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” the prosecutor said.

He also shared some of the files, Musella said.

Liebmann was served with a complaint in prison on Tuesday, March 12, charging him with possession and distribution of child pornography, the prosecutor said.

