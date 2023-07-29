Convicted Child Porn Collector Admits Gathering More While In NJ Federal Prison

Now there's no telling how long it'll be before he tastes freedom again.

Officers at the Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Dix in Lakehurst, NJ, examined the memory card in June 2022 and found hundreds of images and videos of child abuse, including depictions of prepubescent minors, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Rather than risk the potential consequences of a trial, took a deal from the government.

He pleaded guilty this past week in federal court in Camden to possessing the materials.

Because of his prior conviction, Baldwin, 31, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, all of which he must serve because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

The maximum penalty under federal law is 20 years.

At the very least, Baldwin now would become eligible for release in 2036.

U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler, who approved the plea deal, scheduled sentencing in his Camden courtroom for Nov. 28, 2023.

For the time being, Baldwin remains held at FDC Philadelphia.

Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI's Newark office with the investigation that produced the plea and sentence, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel A. Friedman of his Criminal Division in Camden.

He also thanked FCI Fort Dix staff for their assistance in the investigation.

