Congressman Donald Payne Dead At 65

Payne, a Newark native, had served in Congress, representing New Jersey's 10th district since 2012, when he won a special election to fill the seat left vacant when his father, Donald Payne, Sr. died.

A graduate of Kean University, he previously served on the Essex County Board of Freeholders and the Newark Municipal Council and was known for his signature bowtie.

Earlier this month, Payne's office said he suffered a cardiac episode based on complications from diabetes. Last week, his office said he was in stable condition at a local hospital and under doctor's care.

Payne's office originally said his prognosis was good and he was expected to make a full recovery. Payne was set to run unopposed in the Democratic primary in June, almost assuring his re-election in the deep blue district.

Tributes poured in for Payne following his passing, including from Gov. Phil Murphy.

"Donald embodied the very best of public service," Murphy said. "As a former union worker and toll collector, he deeply understood the struggles our working families face, and he fought valiantly to serve their needs, every single day. “It was my great honor to work side-by-side with Donald to build a stronger and fairer New Jersey, and we will hold his memory close to our hearts as we build upon the Payne family’s deep legacy of service in advocating for the communities they served so dearly.

Murphy credited Payne with ensuring Newark residents had access to safe drinking water. Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) said Payne would always call him "Uncle Frank" and said he cherished their strong relationship.

"We worked together to improve the lives and health of New Jerseyans," Pallone said. "His fight to raise awareness for diabetes and colorectal cancer prevention as well as his advocacy for replacing lead pipes in Newark epitomized the very definition of public service."

Payne is survived by his wife, Beatrice, and his three children, Donald III, Jack and Yvonne.

