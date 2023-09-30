Company Won't Offer Fix For Bassinets Sold That Pose Strangulation, Suffocation Risks: Cpsc

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued an alert advising that Missouri-based Rev Grace Import is not cooperating with the agency, which is cautioning that the "5in1 Rocker Bassinets" pose a suffocation, strangulation, and fall risk.

According to CPSC officials, the bassinets do not meet their requirements for their "infant sleep products rule," though the company refuses to offer a remedy for parents who purchased the items subject to the warning.

"The products do not conform to the safety requirements for bassinets and lack required markings, labeling, and instructions," they said.

"The bassinets and their packaging also lack a tracking label containing certain information, such as the date of manufacture, required for children’s products including durable infant or toddler products."

Officials say that the bassinets were sold in green and gray color schemes and advertised and listed as a "5in1 Rocker Bassinet" on the product packaging.

The markings “Ya.Ya.Ya, 5IN1UPC Code 09331849600139, 01 Rock Sleeper, 02 Dream Centre, 03 Cozy Seat, 04 Travel Bassinet, 05 Rock & Play, Made in China, and Age 1-36 months” also appear on the packaging.

They were sold online from Walmart and other outlets.

CPSC is instructing consumers to immediately stop using the bassinets, disassemble, and dispose of them. Companies are also being urged not to sell them due to the company's lack of compliance with their standards.

