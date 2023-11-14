Community Supports North Jersey Crossing Guard Battling Stage Four Cancer

Balboa, a Ridgewood resident for more than 30 years who serves as a crossing guard and lunch aid in the school district, was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer at the end of last month and is undergoing chemotherapy at Hackensack Meridian Health.

A fundraiser has been created to assist her with medical bills and living costs while she undergoes treatment. As of Tuesday, Nov. 14, more than $42,400 has been raised.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have seen in response to this news and we are so grateful to the Ridgewood community in advance," Anthony Balboa, who organized the fundraiser, said.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

