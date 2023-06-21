Community Rallies To Save Passaic County Deli

Owner Scott Ingwersen was faced with closing the North Haledon deli and he turned to the community for help. He created a fundraiser that raised $5,775, more than the $5,000 he was seeking.

"This is a humbling and embarrassing situation," Ingwersen said. "It’s killing me to ask but I don’t know what else to do. I’ve been advised by numerous concerned people to do this. Being a stubborn German I have a hard time asking anyone for their help. But I am asking for some help to restart my business."

Having exceeded his goal, Ingwersen said he plans to reopen soon.

Customers offered their support for Ingwersen on the fundraiser page.

"I grew up in North Haledon. Best potato salad on the planet. Worth saving," said one donor.

"Ingwersen's Deli is a part of our history," said another donor. "A family business that needs to be able to thrive and continue for generations to come! I hope this helps! Good Luck Scott!"

