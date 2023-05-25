Community Rallies Around Passaic County Man Battling Brain Injuries

Last December, Hinkle suffered a stroke and a brain bleed, which sent him to intensive care and rendered him immobile, facing a lengthy recovery.

When he was 15, a cluster of blood vessels in his brain burst, forcing him into a coma and causing him to suffer memory less. Hinkle had to relearn how to breathe without medical aid, walk and talk. Despite the injury, Hinkle was able to graduate high school on time. In college, he dealt with brain swelling, but he was still able to graduate from Caldwell University with honors.

A fundraiser has been set up to help Hinkle pay his bills while also paying for the medical debt he has been settled with. As of Thursday, May 25, more than $32,500 has been raised.

"In spite of the challenges Steve remains an active, resilient and hopeful person who lives his life to the fullest. He loves cats, heavy metal music, baking and Dunkin’ coffee," Melanie Hinkle, who organized the fundraiser, said.

Hinkle works as an Occupational Therapy Assistant at a school, helping children regain their mobility/motor skills. He is engaged to his partner, Alfredo, and they hope to have a wedding in 2024, according to the fundraiser.

To donate, click here.

