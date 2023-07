Pena's mother is a single mother of five and had emigrated from the Dominican Republic 11 months ago.

A fundraiser was created by Pena's cousin, Mardelin Payano, to assist the family with funeral expenses. As of Monday, July 24, more than $3,715 has been raised.

Swimming at Devil's Hole has been banned since a 2018 drowning due to currents that can make it very dangerous.

