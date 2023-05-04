Commercial Building Fire Doused In Ridgefield Park

The blaze broke out in Consolidated Packaging Group's 117,000-square-foot building on Bergen Turnpike next to the Hackensack River shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4.

The fire went to two alarms -- three for coverage -- and was knocked down within 40 minutes, responders said. There was no immediate word on how it may have started.

No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid firefighters who Daily Voice was told were among the responders included those from Bogota, Hackensack and Little Ferry.

******

DID WE MISS ANY? Please let us know if any agencies that responded aren't listed here. Text: (201) 943-2794. Or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com. You could direct message, as well: gerardjerrydemarco (FACEBOOK). Photos are always welcome. THANK YOU so much.******

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.