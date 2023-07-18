Combative Defendant Subdued After Fighting With, Spitting On New Milford Police: Authorities

Everett McBurse, 30, "has assaulted police and resisted arrest every time he's had an encounter" with them, New Milford Police Chief Brian Clancy said.

This time, Officers Isaiah Castaneda and Thomas Foschini were interviewing McBurse while responding to a report of a dispute at a home on Faller Drive when he told them he had an active warrant, the chief said.

Records show he actually had two -- one in New Milford and the other in Passaic, both involving domestic violence arrests that he didn't show up to court for.

As the officers confirmed the warrants, McBurse "became aggressive and attempted to leave the area," Clancy said.

He hit Castenada and "continued to be disorderly" -- spitting at police -- as the officer and colleagues Forschini and Lt. Scott Petrie subdued him.

The combative behavior continued at police headquarters, where Clancy said McBurse "tried to flood a jail cell and refused to be fingerprinted."

McBurse was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, spitting on police, resisting arrest, obstruction and disorderly conduct.

He was then sent to the Bergen County Jail.

"We hope the courts and prosecutors take all of his previous dangerous and disorderly behavior into their decision-making on this case," Clancy said.

