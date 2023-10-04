Comatose NJ Lifeguard Suffers Brain Injury In Crash With Uber In CT

Tyler Delk, of South Orange, was behind the wheel of an Audi that ended up on its roof in a collision with an Uber carrying four female passengers on Friday, Sept. 29, according to Fairfield Police Lt. Edward Nook Jr. and a GoFundMe for Delk.

The JCC Metrowest in West Orange said Delk is a lifeguard at the facility.

The Fairfield, CT crash happened around 12:05 a.m., on Jefferson Street near Sacred Heart's Martire Building.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a 2021 Toyota Corolla and Delk's 2018 Audi on its roof, Nook said.

Delk, who hails from Essex County, NJ, was in critical condition, in a medically-induced coma, according to the GoFundMe page launched for his family.

"He has multiple significant injuries, including a brain injury, dissected carotid artery, broken jaw, broken ribs, collapsed lung, and lacerated spleen among other things," said fund organizer Nichole Nicholls. "At this point, it is difficult to know the full extent of his injuries and what his long-term prognosis looks like."

A female student is in critical but stable condition, Nook said.

The other four victims admitted to Bridgeport Hospital included the Uber driver who is in critical but stable condition, one female student is also listed as critical but stable, and two female students have been discharged.

During a press conference following the crash on Friday, Fairfield Police Lt. Michael Paris said the Audi driver (Delk) appeared to have lost control of the car after hitting a curb.

"As it came around the corner, it appears preliminarily to have kind of lost control in that area of Jefferson Street by the Martire building, at which point the collision occurred with the eastbound vehicle," Paris said.

Another GoFundMe set up for student Olivia Graham reported she was recovering from "a lot of injuries that are somewhat major," said her sister Alexa Graham.

Police, who have been on the scene each day, say the investigation continues.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.