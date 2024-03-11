NJ School Principal Arrested For Assault, Group Says Incident Involved Student

Frank Sanchez, who was suspended from his job at Columbia High School in South Orange-Maplewood since January, has been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault, according to Thomas Fennelley, Chief Assistant Prosecutor of the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Sanchez surrendered to detectives Monday morning, March 11.

Dr. Kevin F. Gilbert, Acting Superintendent of the South Orange-Maplewood School District, released the following statement to Daily Voice when asked for comment on Sanchez's arrest:

"I am deeply saddened by the news of charges against the Columbia High School principal, the latest in a series of unexpected events that have happened in our District during this school year.

"No matter what our feelings may be at this time, our focus must be on meeting the needs of Columbia High School students, their families, and staff. I am working with my administration colleagues to make sure we continue to fulfill our obligations to the people we serve."

SOMA Black Parents Workshop, a local advocacy group, said in a social media post that Sanchez's charges were filed in connection with an incident involving a female student.

Daily Voice could not immediately verify this information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

