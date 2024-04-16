Fair 63°

College Student From Morris County Killed In I-295 Crash (Update)

Authorities have identified the 20-year-old driver killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 in Mercer County.

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police/Samuel Beale LinkedIn
Samuel Beale, of the Kenvil section of Roxbury, was driving a Nissan SUV northbound near milepost 60.6 in Hamilton shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, when he veered off the highway to the left and struck a concrete bridge support and guardrail, New Jersey State Police said.

Beale was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said.

Beale was a sophomore economics major at Rider University in Lawrenceville, according to his LinkedIn.com profile.

