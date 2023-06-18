Collapsed Stretch Of I-95 To Reopen In 2 Weeks (Watch LIVE Reconstruction)

“We are going to get traffic moving again, thanks to the extraordinary work that is going on here,” said Shapiro at a briefing Philadelphia International Airport after a flyover alongside President Joe Biden.

"We will have I-95 reopened within the next two weeks."

Demolition to the segment of the highway finished last week, and the project has progressed to emergency repairs. Biden said the federal government will reimburse 100 percent of this phase of the work "in well over the first 200 days."

After that, 90 percent of the work will be reimbursed.

The PennDOT website allows users to watch live reconstruction, and provides links to detour routes.

