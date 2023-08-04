Clifton Carpenter Charged With Sexually Assaulting Underage Englewood Teen

Esmond A. Nimblett became the subject of an investigation by the Bergen County prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit and Englewood police, who received the original complaint, Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Friday, Aug. 4.

Investigators found that Nimblett sexually assaulted the youngster, who was between 13 and 16 years old at the time, the prosecutor said.

Nimblett, a U.S. citizen born and raised in the Caribbean nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, was seized in Clifton on Thursday.

He remains held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

The nature of the contact wasn’t specified.

Musella thanked Englewood and Clifton police for their assistance.

