Everyone got out of the Witherspoon Road home off Woodlawn Avenue after the smoky fire ignited and spread over the garage around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12, responders said.

A second alarm was called within 15 minutes.

Firefighters had the blaze knocked down in under a half hour.

An investigator was requested, although a possible cause wasn't immediately disclosed.

