Cliffside Park Basement Resident Who Lives Near Preschool Released On Child Porn Charges

Detectives with the Bergen County prosecutor’s Cyber Crimes Unit seized Levon Dayermenjian, a 59-year-old divorced jeweler, during a raid last week on his Lafayette Avenue residence.

The apartment is a little over 50 yards from the Greater Bergen Community Action’s Cliffside Park Head Start facility.

Dayermenjian “used the Internet to view, download, and possess items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He was charged with possession of child pornography and sent to the Bergen County Jail last Thursday, Sept. 7, the prosecutor said.

A Superior Court judge in Hackensack released Dayermenjian, with conditions, the very next day, records show.

