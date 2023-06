Palisades Interstate Parkway police found the missing Clifton resident's vehicle at the Rockefeller Lookout in Englewood Cliffs around 5 a.m. June 4, PIP Lt. Raymond Watler said.

East Bergen Rappel Team members from Englewood Cliffs, Fort Lee, Closter and Edgewater probed the mountainside. They got help from the NYPD Aviation Unit.

The recovery effort succeeded around 3 p.m.

