Cliffs Rescue: Rutherford Man, 20, Injured In 50-Foot Fall From Top Of Palisades

The victim called police from the Englewood Cliffs section of the Palisade Interstate Parkway overlooking the Hudson River at 2:12 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, PIP Police Lt. Raymond Walter said.

Parkway officers using GPS coordinates quickly located him about 50 feet down the cliff just south of the Rockefeller Lookout, the lieutenant said.

He complained of head and back injuries, Walker said.

The East Bergen Rappel Team, Alpine Fire Department, Closter Volunteer Ambulance & Rescue Corps and Englewood Hospital and Medical Center EMS all responded to assist, he said.

Rescue crews using a rope operation got the victim to the top and an ambulance took him to Hackensack University Medical Center for an evaluation, the lieutenant said.

