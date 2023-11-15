Citizen Murphy: NJ First Lady Announces Run For U.S. Senate

Ending weeks of speculation, Murphy, the wife of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, announced on Wednesday, Nov. 15, she is running for U.S. Senate as a Democrat, in the seat currently occupied by embattled Senator Bob Menendez.

Murphy made the announcement in a four-minute autobiographical video, telling her life story while also highlighting her priorities as first lady, including reducing the state's maternal mortality rate and combating climate change.

"I am so proud of everything we've accomplished but I know there's a lot more to do," Murphy said. "I'm running for the United States Senate because we owe it to our kids to do better."

The first lady also scolded senators who were interested in getting rich, with an image of the recently indicted Menendez.

Prior to going into politics, Murphy worked at Goldman Sachs, where she met her husband. The couple have four children.

Menendez and his wife, Nadine, were recently indicted on federal bribery charges. The couple has denied the allegations in the indictment. A majority of his Democratic colleagues have called on the senator to resign, including Cory Booker, but a defiant Menendez has refused. Politicians throughout New Jersey, including Gov. Murphy have also called for his resignation.

This is the second time Menendez has faced federal corruption charges. A previous trial ended in a mistrial and prosecutors declined to try the case again. Menendez has not yet declared if he will run for a fourth term.

Rep. Andy Kim (D-Holmdel) announced he was also running for Menendez's seat.

