Childhood Dreams Come True: Watch NJ 20-Something Siblings On 'Amazing Race'

Maya Mody, 20, and Rohan Mody, 23, both students from Monmouth Junction, will be participating the in 36th race around the sun, premiering Wednesday, March 13.

"This was a dream we both have shared since we were kids and still cannot believe that we get to call ourselves racers," the siblings said on Instagram.

Maya is a junior at the University of Pittsburgh, where she made Dean's List last fall. Rohan graduated Magna Cum Laude from George Washington University with his bachelor's in neuroscience in 2022, and is currently going for his master's in biomedical sciences at Rutgers.

The two also appear to be Swifties.

And besties.

And partners in crime.

Host Phil Keoghan kicks off the RACE from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where the 13 new teams must participate in a traditional Mexican rodeo and lasso their way to the finish line without coming in last, a press release for the show reads.

The stakes are high because there are no non-elimination legs, and the team to finish last in each leg will be eliminated. Along the route, Racers will go paragliding in Colombia, rally car racing in Argentina, and visit two new countries – swimming through waterfalls in the Dominican Republic and visiting music superstar Rihanna’s childhood home in Barbados.

"The 90-minute episodes are returning, which really allows us to delve into the countries on the route and get to know our amazing cast," executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri said. "We are ready for a global adventure like never before."

Tune into CBS on March 13 at 9:30 p.m. to watch "The Amazing Race."

