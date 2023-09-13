A Few Clouds 81°

Child, 7, Dies In Fort Lee High-Rise Plunge

A young child died after plunging from an upper-floor balcony of a Fort Lee high-rise early Wednesday night, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed.

At the Hampshire House on Anderson Avenue in Fort Lee on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
At the Hampshire House on Anderson Avenue in Fort Lee on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Jerry DeMarco
It was around 5:30 p.m. when the 7-year-old youngster plunged to the ground from the 21st floor of the Hampshire House on Anderson Avenue at Whiteman Street, multiple sources told Daily Voice.

The child was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center after the more than 200-foot drop, they said.

There was no immediate indication of whether foul play, an accident or something else was suspected.

Musella said that his Major Crimes Unit detectives and Fort Lee police are conducting a joint investigation into the child's death.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence.

