Child, 4, Drowns At Bergen County Home

A 4-year-old child drowned at a home in Woodcliff Lake on Friday, authorities confirmed.

Woodcliff Lake police
A 911 call brought officers to the home on Heidi Lane, a small cul-de-sac off Werimus Road next to the northbound Garden State Parkway shortly after 5 p.m. July 21, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Responders used CPR and a defibrillator, then police closed intersections so an ambulance could rush the youngster to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, where the prosecutor said the pronouncement was made.

Musella said his detectives and the Woodcliff Lake Police Department were reviewing the circumstances.

